Young Americans Twice More Likely to Back Anti-Israel Statements Than Older Adults - Poll

Young Americans express almost twice as much support for anti-Israel statements as older generation, according to a poll by the Anti-Defamation League out Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023)

"Young adults (between the ages of 18 and 30) hold significantly more anti-Israel sentiment than older adults, with 21 percent and 11 percent agreeing with five or more anti-Israel statements, respectively," the survey said.

About 40% of Americans think that Israel treats Palestinians like the Nazis did with the Jews, findings also show. Almost every fifth feels uncomfortable with those who are supporting Israel, according to the poll.

At the same time, 90% believe that Israel has a right to defend itself against enemies, while 79% consider this country to be one of strongest US allies.

The survey also indicates widespread belief in anti-Jewish tropes among Americans.

"Over three-quarters of Americans (85 percent) believe at least one anti-Jewish trope, as opposed to 61 percent found in 2019. Twenty percent of Americans believe six or more tropes, which is significantly more than the 11 percent that ADL found in 2019 and is the highest level measured in decades," it said.

The survey was conducted in September-October 2022 among 4,000 adults in the US.