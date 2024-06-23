Open Menu

Young Fan Invades Pitch, Gets Selfie With Ronaldo At Portugal Euro 2024 Game

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Young fan invades pitch, gets selfie with Ronaldo at Portugal Euro 2024 game

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A young fan ran onto the pitch during Saturday's Euro 2024 match between Turkey and Portugal and posed for a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo in the centre circle.

The fan, wearing a red tracksuit top, evaded security staff as he emerged from the stand behind the benches midway through the second half of the game in Dortmund and made his way towards the Portugal skipper.

Portugal were leading 3-0 in the Group F game at the time, and Ronaldo posed smiling for a photo before the pitch invader ran off trying to escape stewards.

They eventually caught up with him and escorted him away to applause from the stands.

Shortly afterwards, another youngster attempted to copy the first pitch invader but this time an exasperated Ronaldo threw his arms up in frustration and did not agree to a second selfie.

The youth was then brusquely manhandled away from the superstar forward and off the playing area.

Related Topics

Turkey Young Dortmund Circle Portugal Euro From Top

Recent Stories

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

2 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

2 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

2 hours ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

2 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

2 hours ago
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

2 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

3 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

3 hours ago
 DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village rai ..

DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources

3 hours ago
 Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn ..

Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city

3 hours ago

More Stories From World