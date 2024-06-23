Young Fan Invades Pitch, Gets Selfie With Ronaldo At Portugal Euro 2024 Game
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A young fan ran onto the pitch during Saturday's Euro 2024 match between Turkey and Portugal and posed for a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo in the centre circle.
The fan, wearing a red tracksuit top, evaded security staff as he emerged from the stand behind the benches midway through the second half of the game in Dortmund and made his way towards the Portugal skipper.
Portugal were leading 3-0 in the Group F game at the time, and Ronaldo posed smiling for a photo before the pitch invader ran off trying to escape stewards.
They eventually caught up with him and escorted him away to applause from the stands.
Shortly afterwards, another youngster attempted to copy the first pitch invader but this time an exasperated Ronaldo threw his arms up in frustration and did not agree to a second selfie.
The youth was then brusquely manhandled away from the superstar forward and off the playing area.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources
Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city
More Stories From World
-
Italy's Capri lifts tourist ban as water shortage resolved10 minutes ago
-
13 arrested after yacht fireworks trigger Greek forest fire10 minutes ago
-
Global conflict, natural disasters drive record displacement: UN50 minutes ago
-
DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources3 hours ago
-
Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city3 hours ago
-
Gaza health officials say 24 killed in Israeli strikes3 hours ago
-
Three killed as Russia strikes apartment building in war-torn Kharkiv4 hours ago
-
Food piles up at Gaza crossing as aid agencies say unable to work4 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results6 hours ago
-
Second man dies in Kenya protests: rights commission6 hours ago
-
Two dead in Kenya youth protests6 hours ago
-
Former French president Hollande says Macron ascendency 'is over'6 hours ago