Young Foreign Service Officers Visit Pakistan’s Ambassador In Brussels
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A group of young officers from the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP), currently undergoing diplomatic training at Clingendael Institute in the Netherlands, called on Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Amna Baloch.
Ambassador Baloch extended a warm welcome to the young officers and congratulated them on their recent induction into the prestigious Foreign Service of Pakistan, a press release issued here on Friday said.
She expressed her confidence in their ability to represent and advance Pakistan's interests on the global stage, emphasizing the crucial role they will play in the country’s diplomatic efforts.
In her address, Ambassador Baloch provided the officers with an insightful briefing on the roles and responsibilities of the Embassy.
She shared her own experiences and offered a comprehensive overview of the current state and future prospects of Pakistan’s relationships with the European Union, Belgium, Luxembourg and NATO.
She encouraged the officers to remain informed and actively engage with the ever-changing landscape of international relations, particularly in relation to key partners such as the EU.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day33 seconds ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking39 seconds ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 1748 seconds ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'53 seconds ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics41 minutes ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix41 minutes ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test41 minutes ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls51 minutes ago
-
Norris, Russell on top in first two Dutch Grand Prix practices51 minutes ago
-
UN confirms first polio case in war-shattered Gaza1 hour ago
-
UN human rights body urges UK to curb hate speech1 hour ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard1 hour ago