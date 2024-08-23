Open Menu

Young Foreign Service Officers Visit Pakistan’s Ambassador In Brussels

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A group of young officers from the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP), currently undergoing diplomatic training at Clingendael Institute in the Netherlands, called on Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Amna Baloch.

Ambassador Baloch extended a warm welcome to the young officers and congratulated them on their recent induction into the prestigious Foreign Service of Pakistan, a press release issued here on Friday said.

She expressed her confidence in their ability to represent and advance Pakistan's interests on the global stage, emphasizing the crucial role they will play in the country’s diplomatic efforts.

In her address, Ambassador Baloch provided the officers with an insightful briefing on the roles and responsibilities of the Embassy.

She shared her own experiences and offered a comprehensive overview of the current state and future prospects of Pakistan’s relationships with the European Union, Belgium, Luxembourg and NATO.

She encouraged the officers to remain informed and actively engage with the ever-changing landscape of international relations, particularly in relation to key partners such as the EU.

