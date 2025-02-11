Open Menu

Young, Irving Replace Giannis, Davis In NBA All-Star Line-ups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 09:00 AM

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and the Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving have been drafted into this week's NBA All-Star Game to replace the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, the league said Monday.

Young will line-up for Charles Barkley's "Team Chuck" on All-Star weekend, earning his fourth All-Star call-up after a season in which he has averaged 23.5 points and 11.4 assists per game.

Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the All-Star game on Sunday after failing to recover from a left calf strain.

Dallas ace Irving meanwhile replaces new team-mate Anthony Davis, who hobbled out of his Mavericks debut on Saturday after a dazzling start which included 26 points and 16 rebounds.

Irving, who is averaging 24.1 points per game this season, will line up on "Team Shaq", managed by Shaquille O'Neal.

The All-Star game takes place at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, with four teams playing in a three-game mini-tournament.

