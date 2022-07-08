UrduPoint.com

Young Man Armed With Kalashnikov Assault Rifle Shot Dead By Police In France - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) A policeman in the southeastern French city of Grenoble shot dead a young man armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle in the city center, French media reported on Thursday.

The police received reports on two men on a scooter, one of whom was armed with a rifle, radio France Bleu said, citing the prosecutor's office of Grenoble.

The officer shot the man when he aimed the rifle at the arriving patrol, the media added.

