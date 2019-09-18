Young Man Charged With Terrorism Following Attack on Italian Serviceman - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) A migrant from Yemen has been arrested and charged in Italy with attempted terrorism after assaulting and injuring an Italian serviceman with scissors, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to TGcom24 tv channel the attack happened on Tuesday morning, when a young man approached a group of patrolmen on the square near Milano Centrale railway station and stabbed a 34-year-old servicemen in the back with a pair of scissors screaming Islamist slogans. The patrolman received minor injuries and was hospitalized. The young man was swiftly apprehended by other soldiers.

When questioned by the police, the 23-year-old migrant made a confession saying that he wanted to die during his arrest in order to go to heaven.

The investigation thinks that it was a lone wolf attack as there is no evidence that the attacker has connections to any terrorist cell. He has been charged with an attempted murder, violence and an attempted terrorism.

Unlike France, Germany, the United Kingdom and some other European countries, Italy has not seen a rise in terrorist activity in recent years.

The last major incident was in 2017, when a Tunisian national stabbed two soldiers and a policeman who were trying to check his papers.