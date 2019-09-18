UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Man Charged With Terrorism Following Attack On Italian Serviceman - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

Young Man Charged With Terrorism Following Attack on Italian Serviceman - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) A migrant from Yemen has been arrested and charged in Italy with attempted terrorism after assaulting and injuring an Italian serviceman with scissors, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to TGcom24 tv channel the attack happened on Tuesday morning, when a young man approached a group of patrolmen on the square near Milano Centrale railway station and stabbed a 34-year-old servicemen in the back with a pair of scissors screaming Islamist slogans. The patrolman received minor injuries and was hospitalized. The young man was swiftly apprehended by other soldiers.

When questioned by the police, the 23-year-old migrant made a confession saying that he wanted to die during his arrest in order to go to heaven.

The investigation thinks that it was a lone wolf attack as there is no evidence that the attacker has connections to any terrorist cell. He has been charged with an attempted murder, violence and an attempted terrorism.

Unlike France, Germany, the United Kingdom and some other European countries, Italy has not seen a rise in terrorist activity in recent years.

The last major incident was in 2017, when a Tunisian national stabbed two soldiers and a policeman who were trying to check his papers.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Terrorist Police Yemen France Germany Young Man Italy United Kingdom 2017 Media TV From

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri attends Mexican Embassy&#039;s rec ..

52 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

2 hours ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

2 hours ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

2 hours ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

2 hours ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.