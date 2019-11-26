UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Man Injured In Colombian Protests Dies In Hospital - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 03:25 PM

Young Man Injured in Colombian Protests Dies in Hospital - Reports

Colombian student Dilan Cruz, wounded in protests in the country's capital on Saturday, died Monday evening in the hospital, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Colombian student Dilan Cruz, wounded in protests in the country's capital on Saturday, died Monday evening in the hospital, media reported.

Colombia has been gripped with civil unrest following the government's possible tax and pension reforms. Hundreds of people took to the streets on Saturday in what was the third consecutive day of demonstrations. The majority of protesters gathered close to the National Park and the main square in Bogota. Police fired tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowds. One man was wounded and taken to the San Ignacio Hospital with a brain injury.

The young man, aged 18, was a college student.

On Monday, his condition became critical and he passed away, the national El Tiempo newspaper said.

Colombian President Ivan Duque expressed his condolences to Cruz's friends and family and ordered an investigation into the incident.

Last week, more than 200,000 people participated in a national day of protests and strikes that were initially planned to be peaceful, but later escalated into violence.

Meanwhile, the authorities have warned that the protests might provoke considerable unrest, which has recently been the case in several other Latin American countries, where riots led to a large number of casualties and significant material damage.

Related Topics

Riots Police Student Died Young San Ignacio Bogota Man Gas Family Media Government

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

7 minutes ago

13 French soldiers killed in Mali Helicopter colli ..

7 minutes ago

Turkish Police Arrest 52 People for Alleged Links ..

7 minutes ago

Koala seen in rescue from Australian bushfire dies

7 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) retrieves enc ..

7 minutes ago

China selects happiest cities of 2019

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.