Young Man Injured in Colombian Protests Dies in Hospital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Colombian student Dilan Cruz, wounded in protests in the country's capital on Saturday, died Monday evening in the hospital, media reported.

Colombia has been gripped with civil unrest following the government's possible tax and pension reforms. Hundreds of people took to the streets on Saturday in what was the third consecutive day of demonstrations. The majority of protesters gathered close to the National Park and the main square in Bogota. Police fired tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowds. One man was wounded and taken to the San Ignacio Hospital with a brain injury.

The young man, aged 18, was a college student.

On Monday, his condition became critical and he passed away, the national El Tiempo newspaper said.

Colombian President Ivan Duque expressed his condolences to Cruz's friends and family and ordered an investigation into the incident.

Last week, more than 200,000 people participated in a national day of protests and strikes that were initially planned to be peaceful, but later escalated into violence.

Meanwhile, the authorities have warned that the protests might provoke considerable unrest, which has recently been the case in several other Latin American countries, where riots led to a large number of casualties and significant material damage.