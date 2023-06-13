UrduPoint.com

Young Palestinian Dies In Israeli Raid In West Bank - Palestinian Health Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 09:14 PM

A young Palestinian has been killed in an Israeli military raid in Balata refugee camp in the West Bank, making him the fourth victim since the last raid conducted in May, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) A young Palestinian has been killed in an Israeli military raid in Balata refugee camp in the West Bank, making him the fourth victim since the last raid conducted in May, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Nineteen-year-old Palestinian, Fares Hashash, killed by Israeli fire in the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank," the ministry said in a statement.

In May, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that three Palestinians, including a teenager, were injured in an Israeli raid in Balata.

As of May, 139 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli operations in the Palestinian territories since the beginning of 2023, with 25 killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

More Stories From World

