Young Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestine , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):A young Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Tuesday, according to local media.

Israeli forces raided the Dheisheh refugee camp in the city, triggering clashes with Palestinian residents, the state news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli soldiers used live fire, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse protesters during which a 16-year-old Palestinian was injured and later succumbed to his wounds, the broadcaster said.

A young Palestinian was also injured, while another youth was detained by Israeli forces. There was no comment from the Israeli army on the raid. On Monday, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.