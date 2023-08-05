Young Palestinian Killed in Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A 19-year-old Palestinian has died from a gunshot wound in the neck obtained during armed clashes with the Israeli military in the West Bank, the WAFA news agency reported on Friday, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry

The deceased young man was later identified as Qosai Jammal Mi'tan, a resident of the village of Burqa southeast of the city of Ramallah, the ministry reportedly said.

Earlier in the day, local media reported the death of another 18-year-old Palestinian as a result of an Israeli raid in the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank.