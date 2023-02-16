UrduPoint.com

Young People Can Lose 10% Of Future Earnings Because Of COVID-19 Measures - World Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Young People Can Lose 10% of Future Earnings Because of COVID-19 Measures - World Bank

Young people could lose up to 10% of their earnings in the future because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic measures, the World Bank said in a new report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Young people could lose up to 10% of their earnings in the future because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic measures, the World Bank said in a new report on Thursday.

"The new World Bank report, 'Collapse and Recovery: How COVID-19 Eroded Human Capital and What to Do About It,' analyzes global data on the pandemic's impacts on young people at key developmental stages: early childhood (0-5 years), school age (6-14 years), and youth (15-24 years)," it said. "It found that today's students could lose up to 10% of their future earnings due to COVID-19-induced education shocks. And the cognitive deficit in today's toddlers could translate into a 25% decline in earnings when these children are adults."

The pandemic significantly restricted the ability to acquire knowledge and to maintain healthcare, as many education-related, job training and maternal services were disrupted in numerous countries, the report said.

World Bank President David Malpass warned in the report that the COVID-19 pandemic measures, especially school closures, threatened to wipe out decades of progress in building human capital. Malpass pointed out the importance of targeted measures to reverse the losses in foundational learning, health and skills.

"Countries need to chart a new course for greater human capital investments to help citizens become more resilient to the overlapping threats of health shocks, conflict, slow growth and climate change and also lay a solid foundation for faster, more inclusive growth," Malpass said.

The World Bank warned in the report that preschool-age children in different countries have lost about 30% of their learning in early language and literacy as well as in mathematics as compared to pre-pandemic cohorts.

"Among school-age children, on average, for every 30 days of school closures, students lost about 32 days of learning," the report said.

Such a situation happened because of school closures and ineffective remote learning measures. At the same time, nearly 1 billion children in low- and middle-income countries missed out on at least a full year of in-person schooling due to school closures, and more than 700 million missed one and a half years, the report said.

"As a result, learning poverty - already 57% before the pandemic - has increased further in these countries, with an estimated 70% of 10-year-olds unable to understand a basic written text," the report said.

The international community should take urgent actions to improve the situation, the report said.

In the short term, that means targeted campaigns for vaccinations and nutritional supplementation, increasing access to pre-primary education, and support for adapted training, job intermediation, entrepreneurship programs, and new workforce-oriented initiatives are crucial, the report said.

"In the longer term, countries need to build agile, resilient, and adaptive health, education, and social protection systems that can better prepare for and respond to current and future shocks," the report added.

Related Topics

World Bank Education Threatened Job Bank Young David Progress Same Billion Million

Recent Stories

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP v ..

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP visit Museum of the Future

11 minutes ago
 Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to fa ..

Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to facilitate masses: Dr. Rubaba

5 minutes ago
 Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to ..

Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to Discuss New Russia Sanctions - ..

5 minutes ago
 BoP to open LCs of pharmaceutical industry if othe ..

BoP to open LCs of pharmaceutical industry if other banks deny: Dr Javed

5 minutes ago
 PCB to support inaugural Over 40s World Cup: Najam ..

PCB to support inaugural Over 40s World Cup: Najam Sethi

2 minutes ago
 Protesters in Beirut Storm Three Bank Offices, Set ..

Protesters in Beirut Storm Three Bank Offices, Set Tires on Fire

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.