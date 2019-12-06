Young people take to the streets for climate: Who are they?

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Last year a 15-year old girl in pigtails decided to walk out of her classroom and sit on the steps of Sweden's parliament every Friday with a homemade sign: "school Strike For Climate".

Since then, the Fridays for Future movement sparked by Greta Thunberg, now 16, has gone global.

In September, millions of young people on every continent poured into the street to demand action. Today they march in Madrid, where negotiators from nearly 200 nations at UN climate talks are feeling the heat of an increasingly angry and anxious world.

Some of these young activists spoke with AFP.

- 'Now I'm not alone' (Russia) -Arshak Makichyian, 25, graduated from the Moscow Conservatory in June a virtuoso violinist, but his career is on hold. When he returns to Moscow by train in mid-December, he will come before a judge to face charges, and likely punishment, for "organising an unauthorised strike" for climate.