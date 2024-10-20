Open Menu

Young, Ravindra Guide New Zealand To First Win In India For 36 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Will Young and Rachin Ravindra put on an unbroken 75 to guide New Zealand to a first Test win in India for 36 years on day five of the rain-hit match in Bengaluru.

Chasing a tricky 107 on a rain-delayed day, New Zealand lost captain Tom Latham without scoring and Devon Conway for 17.

But Young and Ravindra guided the visitors to 110-2 in the first session and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

First-innings centurion Ravindra, a wristy left-hander, looked comfortable as he hit six fours in his 46-ball stay and was named player of the match after the eight-wicket victory.

Young struck the winning boundary, one of his seven fours, as his New Zealand teammates exchanged hugs in the pavilion. He also hit one six, while facing 76 balls.

It was New Zealand's third Test victory in India after their wins in 1969 at Nagpur and at Mumbai in 1988.

"It was extremely difficult. There have been a lot of teams that have come here over that long period of time, so obviously it's a special feeling," Latham told reporters.

"To be in this position, I think the work we did in that first and second innings with the ball and with the bat set up the game for us. A proud moment for this group."

Latham, who took over from Tim Southee after New Zealand were swept 2-0 in Sri Lanka, marked his first Test as full-time captain with a resounding victory.

Fast bowlers Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke set up the win with 15 wickets in the match as India, having chosen to bat after the first day was lost to the weather, were skittled for 46 in their first innings, their lowest home Test score.

"We didn't think we'll be 46 all out but due credit to New Zealand. It set us back and games like this will happen," said India captain Rohit Sharma.

"Got to take the good things forward. We've been here before, conceding home losses, these things happen. We know what it takes and will give it all in the next two Tests."

