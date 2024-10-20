Young, Ravindra Guide New Zealand To First Win In India For 36 Years
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Will Young and Rachin Ravindra put on an unbroken 75 to guide New Zealand to a first Test win in India for 36 years on day five of the rain-hit match in Bengaluru.
Chasing a tricky 107 on a rain-delayed day, New Zealand lost captain Tom Latham without scoring and Devon Conway for 17.
But Young and Ravindra guided the visitors to 110-2 in the first session and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
First-innings centurion Ravindra, a wristy left-hander, looked comfortable as he hit six fours in his 46-ball stay and was named player of the match after the eight-wicket victory.
Young struck the winning boundary, one of his seven fours, as his New Zealand teammates exchanged hugs in the pavilion. He also hit one six, while facing 76 balls.
It was New Zealand's third Test victory in India after their wins in 1969 at Nagpur and at Mumbai in 1988.
"It was extremely difficult. There have been a lot of teams that have come here over that long period of time, so obviously it's a special feeling," Latham told reporters.
"To be in this position, I think the work we did in that first and second innings with the ball and with the bat set up the game for us. A proud moment for this group."
Latham, who took over from Tim Southee after New Zealand were swept 2-0 in Sri Lanka, marked his first Test as full-time captain with a resounding victory.
Fast bowlers Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke set up the win with 15 wickets in the match as India, having chosen to bat after the first day was lost to the weather, were skittled for 46 in their first innings, their lowest home Test score.
"We didn't think we'll be 46 all out but due credit to New Zealand. It set us back and games like this will happen," said India captain Rohit Sharma.
"Got to take the good things forward. We've been here before, conceding home losses, these things happen. We know what it takes and will give it all in the next two Tests."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand record first Test win in India for 36 years3 minutes ago
-
Harris turns 60, but prefers to talk about Trump's age23 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship scores23 minutes ago
-
Dock walkway collapse kills 7 in US state of Georgia23 minutes ago
-
Clallam County: The last bellwether in the US election43 minutes ago
-
Hurricane set to hit Cuba amid national blackout1 hour ago
-
Norris delighted after beating Verstappen for US pole2 hours ago
-
Dock walkway collapse kills 7 in US state of Georgia2 hours ago
-
Pakistan shines at SIAL Paris 20242 hours ago
-
Marquez wins titanic duel with Martin at Australian MotoGP2 hours ago
-
Ex-general Prabowo to take office as Indonesia president2 hours ago
-
Marquez wins titanic duel with Martin at Australian MotoGP2 hours ago