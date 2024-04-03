Young Rwandan Artists Keep The Memory Of Genocide Victims Alive
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) On sketch pads or computer tablets, a group of young Rwandan artists painstakingly recreate portraits of victims of the 1994 genocide for their loved ones.
The illustrators -- like the majority of Rwanda's population -- were not even born when the 100-day killing spree by Hutu extremists was unleashed against the Tutsi minority 30 years ago this month.
Their work has not only helped preserve the memories of some of the 800,000 victims of the vicious bloodletting, but also given the artists themselves a new insight into their country's deeply painful past.
The project -- to create new portraits of the dead and missing copied from old and often damaged photographs -- was the inspiration of Kigali artist King Ngabo.
The 28-year-old founded the Art for Memories initiative a year ago, during the last Kwibuka or remembrance commemorations for the genocide.
Since then, the collective says it has produced about 450 portraits of genocide victims, all for free.
Members of the team work together on a long wooden paint-smeared table in his Kigali gallery, the walls adorned with an eclectic mix of artworks.
