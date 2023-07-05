Young Taiwanese Think Military Service Waste of Time, Oppose Fight With Beijing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Young Taiwanese men believe that obligatory military service is a waste of time as they are not taught how to fight, adding that they do not see any point in sacrificing themselves in the event of a conflict with Beijing, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper noted that among the general public, service in the Taiwanese armed forces was not considered prestigious or attractive. One Taiwanese draftee, who will join the military to perform his mandatory service in the coming weeks, told the newspaper that he, like most young Taiwanese men, was not looking forward to it.

"Not at all. It will be a total waste of time... It doesn't matter to me if China takes over. Our families have arrived here from China anyway," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper, adding that he would rather stay home and work in the family business.

Another man who served in the Taiwanese army last year said he had learned almost nothing during his service, the report read, adding that due to COVID-19 restrictions, conscripts did not even go for a run, as exercises with masks were considered too exhausting.

"It was not a very useful experience. I was not trained to fight," he said, adding that neither he nor his friends will go to the front lines as volunteers in the event Beijing acts.

Gen. Chang Yan-ting, a former deputy commander of Taiwan's air force, told the newspaper that "the young people are the ones who don't want unification with China" but "if you want independence, you need to fight."

At the same time, the report stated that some volunteer groups decided to act independently, preparing fellow citizens for a possible conflict with Beijing.

One such group is the Kuma academy, which reportedly received a $100 million donation from Taiwanese billionaire and founder of one of the world's largest semiconductor companies, United Microelectronics, Robert Tsao. The newspaper noted that about 25,000 Taiwanese have already been trained there.

"We don't intend to build up a private army... But I think their effort will probably increase the resilience of Taiwan's society. If we know how to hide, how to help each other, how to retain communication, we can pretty much reduce the damage in wartime," Tsao was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.