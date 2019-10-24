Young talent forum promotes university exchanges between China, south and southeast Asia

(@imziishan)

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :An international forum held in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, brought together young experts and academics from 11 south and southeast Asian countries.

The International Forum of Young Talent of Science and Technology by South and Southeast Asian University Network (S&SE AUN) kicked off on Tuesday and attracted 38 representatives from 16 universities in China, Myanmar, India and other countries.

Attendees discussed various topics during the two-day event, including new trends in science and technology, the priority fields of scientific cooperation among members of the network, talent exchanges and training.

Established in December 2018, the S&SE AUN is expected to be built into a platform to promote international exchange in higher education and cooperation among universities of China, south and southeast Asia.

With its secretariat based in Yunnan University, the S&SE AUN now has close to 120 university members.