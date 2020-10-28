Young US Adults Under Age 29 Increasingly Shun COVID-19 Measures - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The prevalence of recommended novel coronavirus mitigation measures such as face masks, social distancing and hand washing was lowest among adults aged 18-29 years and highest among those aged 60 and over, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said I a report on Tuesday.

The report was based on surveys by the Data Foundation during the during April-June quarter from adults in the United States, the report said.

"During April-June 2020, the prevalence of these behaviors was lowest among adults aged 18-29 years and highest among those aged 60 years.

Whereas mask wearing increased over time, other reported mitigation behaviors decreased or remained unchanged," the report said.

The report recommended that public health agencies prioritize clear, targeted messaging and behavior modification interventions, especially for young adults, to encourage compliance with three Primary mitigation measures recommended by CDC, face masks, social distancing and hand washing.