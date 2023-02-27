Younger Americans Say Mass Layoffs at Tech Firms Avoidable - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Younger Americans reject the corporate narrative that fears of a recession prompted the recent mass layoffs of more than 100,000 employees across several major tech firms in the United States, a new Morning Consult poll revealed.

The poll found that 60% of persons belonging to the so-called Generation Z (Gen Z) and 52% of Millennials believe the layoffs were actually avoidable in the current economic climate.

While older Americans were more likely to believe the opposite, 23% of Generation Z and 31% of Millennials said companies had no other choice, while 38% of Baby Boomers and 37% of Generation X adults said the same, the poll showed.

Tech conglomerates such as Alphabet, Amazon and microsoft have laid off more than 10,000 employees each in the past three months after going on hiring sprees during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the poll also showed.

The poll was conducted among a representative sample of 2,205 Americans from February 17-19, with an unweighted margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.