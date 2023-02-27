UrduPoint.com

Younger Americans Say Mass Layoffs At Tech Firms Avoidable - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Younger Americans Say Mass Layoffs at Tech Firms Avoidable - Poll

Younger Americans reject the corporate narrative that fears of a recession prompted the recent mass layoffs of more than 100,000 employees across several major tech firms in the United States, a new Morning Consult poll revealed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Younger Americans reject the corporate narrative that fears of a recession prompted the recent mass layoffs of more than 100,000 employees across several major tech firms in the United States, a new Morning Consult poll revealed.

The poll found that 60% of persons belonging to the so-called Generation Z (Gen Z) and 52% of Millennials believe the layoffs were actually avoidable in the current economic climate.

While older Americans were more likely to believe the opposite, 23% of Generation Z and 31% of Millennials said companies had no other choice, while 38% of Baby Boomers and 37% of Generation X adults said the same, the poll showed.

Tech conglomerates such as Alphabet, Amazon and microsoft have laid off more than 10,000 employees each in the past three months after going on hiring sprees during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the poll also showed.

The poll was conducted among a representative sample of 2,205 Americans from February 17-19, with an unweighted margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Related Topics

Same United States February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Di ..

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad reviews d ..

4 minutes ago
 World Bank estimates Turkiye quake damage at $34 b ..

World Bank estimates Turkiye quake damage at $34 bn

8 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning ..

UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning New Chapter' in Relations

4 minutes ago
 Naseebullah Marree condemns attack on Levies Force ..

Naseebullah Marree condemns attack on Levies Force in Kohlu

4 minutes ago
 40,000 students of flood affected areas awarded sc ..

40,000 students of flood affected areas awarded scholarships, NA told

4 minutes ago
 Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as 'absurd' and 'fu ..

Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as 'absurd' and 'futile'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.