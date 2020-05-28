Younger People Tend to Be Majority Infected With COVID-19 in Africa - WHO Regional Chief

Younger people, between the ages of 25 and 45 tend to be the majority affected by the coronavirus in Africa, but many of those who are severely ill are inn older age groups, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Younger people, between the ages of 25 and 45 tend to be the majority affected by the coronavirus in Africa, but many of those who are severely ill are inn older age groups, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, said Thursday.

"In terms of those who are infected, younger people tend to be the majority who are infected, people between the ages of 25 up to about 45 years," Moeti told a press conference.

At the same time, according to the WHO official, people who are severely ill and who die tend to concentrate in older age groups, over 60.

Regarding comorbidity, Moeti noted that the data on non-communicable disease, like cardiovascular conditions and others, had shown that "African people, in general, tend to be affected earlier and tend to be more seriously affected and in fact tend to die earlier of these non-communicable diseases."