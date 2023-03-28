Yousaf Officially Elected First Minister of Scotland Following Vote in Parliament- Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The ban on sales of new CO2 emitting cars in the European Union from 2035 is a vital step toward zero-emission mobility and will help the bloc become climate neutral by 2050, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The head of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Humza Yousaf, was officially elected First Minister of Scotland following a vote in the Scottish Parliament, Sky news reported on Tuesday.

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 after eight years in office. On Monday, Scotland's ruling SNP declared Humza Yousaf the winner of its leadership contest.

The majority of members of the Scottish Parliament supported Yousaf's candidacy for the post of the country's first minister, despite the fact that leader of the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sawar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also put forward their candidacies for the post, according to the broadcaster.

The new first minister will be sworn in at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday.