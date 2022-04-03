Youth Action of Solidarity With Russia Takes Place in Caracas - Russian Embassy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) JPSUV, the youth wing of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), and National Assembly lawmakers have organized an action of solidarity with Russia in Caracas, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said.

"It is especially symbolic that the current event was timed by the organizers to coincide with the opening of a new sports facility. At a time when Russian athletes, including Paralympic athletes, are being aggressively attacked by the West with its 'cancellation' policy, the Venezuelan people are decorating their sports venues with signs of solidarity with the Russian people and government. This unites us, makes our friendship and solidarity in the face of a common threat to peace and the sovereignty of independent states even stronger," Melik-Bagdasarov said on Saturday.

The Russian Ambassador participated in the opening of the new sports center in the Venezuelan capital, along with JPSUV leaders and lawmakers. The organizers of the event presented a graffiti consisting of images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commander Hugo Chavez, as well as the letter "Z" which has become a symbol of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.