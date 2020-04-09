UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Activists Promoting Detente With Israel Arrested In Gaza - Hamas Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:21 PM

Youth Activists Promoting Detente With Israel Arrested in Gaza - Hamas Authorities

A group of youth activists has been arrested in Hamas-controlled Gaza for promoting a detente with Israel, the enclave's Interior Ministry said on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) A group of youth activists has been arrested in Hamas-controlled Gaza for promoting a detente with Israel, the enclave's Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"Based on a warrant from the military prosecutor's office, the internal security agency arrested Rami Aman and a group of other citizens this morning for attempting to normalize relations with Israel via the internet.

Those arrested have been questioned, and the group's members will face charges," the ministry's spokesman, Iyad Al-Bozom, said.

He added that "any contacts or joint activities with the Israeli side under any pretext is a crime and a betrayal of our people and is punishable by law."

The arrests come a day after the group of Palestinian youth held a Skype conference with Israelis, in violation of the regulations of Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Internet Interior Ministry Israel Gaza From

Recent Stories

Hamid Ismail Foundation Conducted a Ration Drive i ..

7 minutes ago

US Unveils Lending Programs to Provide $2.3 Trilli ..

2 minutes ago

Muhammad Hafeez gets bored at home

19 minutes ago

Ex-SS Member Oberlander Complicit in WWII Killing ..

3 minutes ago

Top Contender to Succeed Merkel Says Coronavirus C ..

11 minutes ago

US Optimistic Russians, Saudis to Reach Agreement ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.