Youth Activists Promoting Detente With Israel Arrested in Gaza - Hamas Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

A group of youth activists has been arrested in Hamas-controlled Gaza for promoting a detente with Israel, the enclave's Interior Ministry said on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) A group of youth activists has been arrested in Hamas-controlled Gaza for promoting a detente with Israel, the enclave's Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"Based on a warrant from the military prosecutor's office, the internal security agency arrested Rami Aman and a group of other citizens this morning for attempting to normalize relations with Israel via the internet.

Those arrested have been questioned, and the group's members will face charges," the ministry's spokesman, Iyad Al-Bozom, said.

He added that "any contacts or joint activities with the Israeli side under any pretext is a crime and a betrayal of our people and is punishable by law."

The arrests come a day after the group of Palestinian youth held a Skype conference with Israelis, in violation of the regulations of Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.