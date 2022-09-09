Youth Branch of Turkish Patriotic Party Proposes Immortalizing Memory of Daria Dugina

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The youth branch of the Turkish Patriotic Party proposed immortalizing the memory of the deceased Russian journalist and political scientist Daria Dugina, the head of the branch's international relations department, Yunus Emre Ozgun, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Daria is in our hearts. We propose to erect a monument in her honor, name a street, and a youth center after her," Ozgun said, adding that the proposal will be sent to local authorities.

According to Ozgun, the youth of Turkey responded positively to the proposal of the party.

"We want future generations in Turkey to know about the friendship of our peoples and countries, and the great sacrifices made for the sake of this friendship," Ozgun added.

Dugina, the daughter of right-wing Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow Region. The Russian Federal Security Service said that Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk was behind the explosion and that the car bombing was prepared by the Ukrainian special services. Vovk fled to Estonia hours after the explosion.