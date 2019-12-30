UrduPoint.com
Youth 'greatest' Source Of Hope In Troubled World, UN Chief Says In New Year Message

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:49 PM

Youth 'greatest' source of hope in troubled world, UN chief says in New Year message

Amidst turmoil, the world's young people are its greatest source of hope, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his message for the New Year -- 2020

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Amidst turmoil, the world's young people are its greatest source of hope, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his message for the New Year -- 2020.

Amid persistent inequality, rising hatred, "a world at war and a warming planet"; with climate change as "a long-term problem" and "a clear and present danger", the UN chief said, "we cannot afford to be the generation that fiddled while the planet burned".

But "there is also hope", he added, paying tribute to the power of youth around the planet.

"From climate action to gender equality to social justice and human rights, your generation is on the frontlines and in the headlines", he said.

"I am inspired by your passion and determination".

Noting that young people are "rightly demanding a role in shaping the future", he said: "I am with you".

"The United Nations stands with you and belongs to you", the Secretary-General said.

He pointed out that 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the Organization and said that "we are launching a Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), our blueprint for a fair globalization".

"This year, the world needs young people" to keep speaking out, thinking big, pushing boundaries and keeping up the pressure, concluded the Secretary-General wish wishes for "peace and happiness in 2020".

