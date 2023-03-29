UrduPoint.com

YouTube Deletes Australian Cossack's Channel For Backing Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) YouTube has taken down the channel of Simeon Boikov, a self-proclaimed chieftain of Australian Cossacks, after he voiced support for Russia and its special military operation in Ukraine.

"Many Russian bloggers abroad work against Russia's interests ... (They) earn money through (social media) platforms, and these run on a special algorithm that maximizes their monetization. My case is different. I speak out for Russia ... and today YouTube decided to take me down," he told Sputnik.

Boikov, who posted online under the alias "Aussie Cossack," has been holed up at the Russian consulate in Sydney since December after he asked for asylum from persecution by Australian police.

The Australia-born said YouTube flagged his channel for "severe or repeated violations" of community guidelines. He accused the American video-sharing website of silencing him for his pro-Russian views and suggested that he work with RT broadcaster.

