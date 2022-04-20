(@FahadShabbir)

YouTube deleted the channel of the only candidate for the post of Hong Kong chief executive, John Lee Ka-chiu, after he was placed under American sanctions, his campaign office director, Tam Yiu-chung, said on Wednesday

In 2020, the United States imposed sanctions on 11 individuals, including John Lee, over their alleged efforts to "undermine" Hong Kong's autonomy. Lee supported Beijing's National Security Protection Act, which outlaws separatist, subversive and terrorist activities in Hong Kong.

"They will not be able to stop us from disseminating our election messages to the public. We will continue to use different channels and work hard for the campaign. The decision was so abrupt, and Google's explanation is too simple. It is totally unreasonable," the campaign director was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

John Lee said that he was disappointed but vowed that this move will not affect his election campaign, according to the newspaper.

"The so-called sanction imposed by the US government due to my work in safeguarding national security is unreasonable, bullying, and deliberately wants to put pressure on me. It will not make me hesitant, it only makes me believe what I am doing is correct," John Lee was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

A spokesman for Meta (banned in Russia) told the newspaper that John Lee can continue using their social networks, but his presence there will be de-monetized.

The election of the head of the Hong Kong administration will be held on May 8.