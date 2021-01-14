WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Youtube has been removing thousands of videos that violated its policy content, including those posted by President Donald Trump, Sundar Pichai, chief executive of YouTube parent company Alphabet, said in an interview.

"We've been removing, you know, thousands of videos including videos from President Trump's channel, if we found them to be violative," Pichai said at a Reuters Next conference on Wednesday. "We have consistent policies on content moderation which, obviously, is about identifying content that scale and removing it before people can see it."

A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on January 6 to try and prevent Congress from certifying the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden. Five people, including a policeman on duty and a female air force veteran who supported Trump, died in the raid on the US legislative assembly building that occurred after the president addressed a rally of his supporters in the vicinity, urging them to "show strength.

"

Both Trump and his supporters posted videos before and after the attack on the Capitol, and the president has been accused since of incitement - a charge he denies.

Pichai said Youtube had a policy to reduce the spread of unsettling content. "We don't recommend or promote content which we think is violative. There's definitely more to do."

Trump's term as president ends on January 20, with the inauguration of Biden. Congress began on Wednesday impeachment proceedings against Trump for the attack on the Capitol, subjecting him for a second time to such a process after initially impeaching him in 2019 for inviting foreign interference in a US election.