UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

You've Got Mail: 'Abenomask' Distribution Starts In Japan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:08 PM

You've got mail: 'Abenomask' distribution starts in Japan

Japan began distributing reusable cloth face masks on Friday dubbed "Abenomasks" after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose decision to issue two per household has been met with mockery by some

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Japan began distributing reusable cloth face masks on Friday dubbed "Abenomasks" after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose decision to issue two per household has been met with mockery by some.

Abe announced the measure on April 1 as part of a wider package of emergency policies to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, saying the delivery of cloth masks would help ease a nationwide shortage.

But the decision attracted ridicule, particularly given the scanty size of the coverings. They sit over a much smaller portion of the face than disposable surgical masks that have become ubiquitous in Japan in recent months.

The cloth coverings have become widely referred to as "Abenomasks", meaning "Abe's masks" and a play on the prime minister's much-touted "Abenomics" economic programme.

About 50 million households across the country will receive two masks each, delivered by Japan Post.

At a post office distribution centre in Tokyo on Friday, the first sets were going out for delivery to parts of the city with the highest number of virus cases.

"We'll be delivering the masks without any physical contact with the customer, just putting them in letter boxes," said Japan Post official Hideo Aoyama.

"A lot of people are waiting for these masks, so I'll be delivering them as quickly as possible," added postman Taketo Nishiwaki.

The programme is expected to cost 46.6 billion Yen ($435 million), which some have criticised as a waste of taxpayer money, with commentators noting people can make masks at home.

But others said the cloth coverings will be helpful given the ongoing shortages.

"I guess it won't hurt because you can wash them and reuse them and you can block your coughing and droplets by wearing them," 26-year-old Yohei Ono told AFP.

"But I have to say it's very small as public support goes." Online retail sites have moved quickly to ensure the cloth masks do not end up for resale on their platforms, with two popular forums Mercari and Yahoo Japan banning users from selling them.

Face masks are not obligatory in Japan but were commonly worn during cold and hay fever seasons even before the coronavirus outbreak.

Japan still has relatively few cases of the virus, with around 9,100 infections and 148 deaths recorded so far, but on Thursday Abe expanded a month-long state of emergency to cover the entire country.

The measure had originally been put in place for seven regions with the highest number of infections.

"It's very late. The government should have issued the state of emergency nationwide when it declared it for the seven prefectures," said Shoichi Inoue, 58, a warehouse worker.

"The state of emergency may also be extended after May 6. That is worrying, too."

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Tokyo Japan Money April May Post From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has con ..

10 minutes ago

AC inspects distribution of payment under Ehsaas K ..

5 minutes ago

Vettel dismisses back-to-back racing overload as ' ..

5 minutes ago

Asian markets rise on China GDP data

5 minutes ago

Chinese doctors leave today after sharing expertis ..

14 minutes ago

Each virus-hit person infecting fewer than one oth ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.