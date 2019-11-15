Yovanovitch Testifies in Congress She Visited Ukraine Front Line 10 Times to Show US Flag

Marie Yovanovitch said on Friday in a congressional testimony in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump that during her tenure as US ambassador to Ukraine she visited the front line ten times to show the US flag

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Marie Yovanovitch said on Friday in a congressional testimony in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump that during her tenure as US ambassador to Ukraine she visited the front line ten times to show the US flag.

"During my tenure in Ukraine, I went to the front line approximately ten times during a shooting war: to show the American flag, to hear what was going on (sometimes literally as we heard the impact of artillery) and to see how our assistance Dollars were being put to use," Yovanovitch said.

Appointed by then-President Barack Obama, Yovanovitch served in the position US ambassador to Ukraine from August 2016 until May 2019. Trump had removed Yovanovitch and on Friday criticized her diplomatic performance in a series of tweets.

During the testimony, Yovanovitch described Ukraine as a battleground for great power competition.

"Supporting Ukraine is the right thing to do," Yovanovitch said.

"It is also the smart thing to do. If Russia prevails and Ukraine falls to Russian dominion, we can expect to see other attempts by Russia to expand its territory and influence."

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump may have abused the power of office during a July 25 phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The whistleblower alleged that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden - Trump's rival in the 2020 election - and his don Hunter Biden in exchange for providing already allocated US military assistance.

Trump made public the transcript of his conversation with Zelenskyy, saying there was no quid pro quo, and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the result of the 2016 US presidential election.