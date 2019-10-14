UrduPoint.com
YPG Released IS Terrorists From Prison In Tal Abyad In North Syria - Turkish Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) released Islamic State (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorists from a prison in Tal Abyad in northern Syria before Turkish troops arrived there in order to create chaos in the region, a high-ranking Turkish source told Sputnik.

"This morning, Turkish troops attacked a prison in Tal Abyad, hoping to detain IS terrorists there. But, before the military got there, PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) / YPG terrorists released the IS militants in an attempt to create chaos in the area. An examination of the scene showed that the prisoners had not broken the doors. It seems that the guards released dangerous IS militants, as they had previously threatened to do," the source said.

