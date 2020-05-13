UrduPoint.com
YPG/PKK Terrorists Extort Money From Locals In Syria

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:32 PM

The YPG/PKK terror group is extorting money from residents in northern Syria, local sources said

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The YPG/PKK terror group is extorting money from residents in northern Syria, local sources said.

A group of two to three terrorists go door-to-door asking people for fitra, a special alms collected in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is equal to 1,000 Syrian Pounds ($1.93).

The locals are too scared to raise their voice against the terrorists.The terrorists also note down the Names of those who refuse to donate.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

