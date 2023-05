Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Record 169.1 Billion Rubles on Friday - MOEX

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese yuan trading with next day settlements reached record 169.1 billion rubles ($2.2 billion) on Friday, the Moscow Exchange said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Chinese Yuan trading with next day settlements reached record 169.1 billion rubles ($2.2 billion) on Friday, the Moscow Exchange said.

The previous record was reached on April 7 when yuan trading amounted to 168.3 billion rubles.