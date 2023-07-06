Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Record $2.6Bln on Thursday - MOEX

Chinese yuan trading with next day settlements reached record 240 billion rubles ($2.6 billion) on Thursday, which exceeds the total volume in euros and in dollars by 1.5 times, according to the latest data by the Moscow Exchange (MOEX)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Chinese Yuan trading with next day settlements reached record 240 billion rubles ($2.6 billion) on Thursday, which exceeds the total volume in Euros and in Dollars by 1.5 times, according to the latest data by the Moscow Exchange (MOEX).

Euro trading with next day settlements on Thursday amounted to 43.5 billion and Dollar trading � to 113.2 billion.