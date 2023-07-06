Open Menu

Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Record $2.6Bln On Thursday - MOEX

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Chinese yuan trading with next day settlements reached record 240 billion rubles ($2.6 billion) on Thursday, which exceeds the total volume in euros and in dollars by 1.5 times, according to the latest data by the Moscow Exchange (MOEX)

Euro trading with next day settlements on Thursday amounted to 43.5 billion and Dollar trading � to 113.2 billion.

