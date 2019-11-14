UrduPoint.com
Yuantong Airlines Starts Regular Kashgar-Karachi Cargo Service

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:15 PM

Yuantong Airlines has started a regular cargo service between Karachi and China's Xinjiang Kashgar as the first cargo plane loaded with 9.25 tons of goods including chilled aquatic products such as squid, octopus, and shrimp, arrived at Kashgar Airport

This is the first international regular cargo route to Pakistan opened by Kashgar Airport and the sixth international full cargo flight route launched by Xinjiang Airport Group in 2019.

The airline will operate a Boeing B757-200F, a full cargo aircraft once a week on the route.

The Kashgar-Karachi freight route has introduced a special subsidy policy, which provides financial subsidies to charter operators. In October, the official application for the Kashgar-Karachi international cargo route operated by Xinjiang Zhonghe Airport Logistics company and Yuantong Airlines were approved.

Karachi is capital of Sindh province and the largest city in Pakistan and the largest seaport.

It may be mentioned that Kashgar Airport is an important aviation fulcrum in the Belt and Road economy. The opening of this route is of great significance to the construction of the "International Shipping Corridor" and "International Aviation Hub" of Xinjiang Airport Group.

It is also beneficial for China and Pakistan as it will promote trade exchanges, build an air channel and service platform for economic and trade development in Xinjiang and South Asia.

