UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yulia Navalnaya On Possible Public Activities: Being Politician's Wife Is More Interesting

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:43 PM

Yulia Navalnaya on Possible Public Activities: Being Politician's Wife Is More Interesting

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, said she has no plans to engage in public activities, as it is much more interesting for her to be the wife of a politician

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, said she has no plans to engage in public activities, as it is much more interesting for her to be the wife of a politician.

Earlier in February, Navalny was sentenced to 3.

5 years in prison in a financial misdemeanor case.

"As of today, not. It is much more interesting to be a politician's wife. Anyway, the things I currently do in my position are also politics to some extent," Navalnaya said in an interview with Harperʼs Bazaar magazine, asked if she could become a public figure.

Related Topics

Russia Wife February Opposition

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.04 a barrel W ..

13 minutes ago

MBRF promotes digital reading with new publication ..

13 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open schedule - Day 12

28 seconds ago

Sanjrani grieves over demise of Senator Mushahidul ..

29 seconds ago

Lukashenko Calls For In-Person Russia-Belarus Stat ..

5 minutes ago

New York State Administration Probed Over COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.