MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, said she has no plans to engage in public activities, as it is much more interesting for her to be the wife of a politician.

Earlier in February, Navalny was sentenced to 3.

5 years in prison in a financial misdemeanor case.

"As of today, not. It is much more interesting to be a politician's wife. Anyway, the things I currently do in my position are also politics to some extent," Navalnaya said in an interview with Harperʼs Bazaar magazine, asked if she could become a public figure.