Yushihide Suga To Become Next PM Of Japan Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:36 PM

Yushihide Suga to become next PM of Japan today

Suga who does not belong to privileged background has replaced out-going Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who had resigned earlier for his poor health.

TOKOYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2020) Yushihide Suga to become new Prime Minister of Japan today.

According to latest reports, Japan's Lower and Upper House officially elected Yoshihide Suga as the country's new Prime Minister. Suga received 314 out of 465 votes in the Lower House and 142 out of 240 in the Upper House. Suga will be sworn in officially at the palace later Wednesday.

Suga replaced Shinzo Abe who resigned because of poor health, the promised to continue his signature economic policies.

The 71-year-old Suga - the son of a strawberry farmer - won the leadership contest of the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday and was all but assured the top job when his appointment went to a vote in parliament given the party's two-thirds majority.

Unlike his predecessors, Suga does not come from a privileged background and rose to the top of the LDP without belonging to any of its powerful factions.

