Zaccagni Joy But Italy Remain Unsure Of Euro 2024 Title Credentials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Leipzig, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Italy might be in the knockout stage of Euro 2024 but all is far from rosy in the defending champions' camp after Mattia Zaccagni's last-gasp goal against Croatia guaranteed them a last-16 berth.

Luciano Spalletti's team will face Switzerland in Berlin on Saturday, giving them four days to reflect on their unconvincing efforts in Group B, where they finished second and five points behind Spain.

Italy once again failed to live up to the standard of play expected by Spalletti, an attack-minded coach who bemoaned his team's inability to retain possession and create goalscoring opportunities.

