Zagreb To Test 50,000 People For COVID-19 In One Week For Free

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Zagreb to Test 50,000 People for COVID-19 in One Week for Free

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) At least 50,000 citizens in Croatia's capital of Zagreb will be tested for the COVID-19 virus, the city administration said Monday.

The authorities specified that the testing for antigen will be free and last until Saturday.

"The main goal of the project is to test about 50,000 people as quickly as possible, primarily those citizens who have clinical symptoms of COVID-19, as well as those who have come into contact with confirmed infected people. Zagreb, together with the city's polyclinics, has identified 12 centers for rapid antigen testing," the city administration explained.

According to the latest data, Croatia has confirmed 3,308 new COVID-19 cases and 49 related fatalities over the 24 hours, bringing the total infection tally to 103,718 and the death toll to 1,353. The national government has toughened a set of restrictions to contain the surge, adding ban on public gatherings, closures of night clubs, casinos and bars, and the mandatory wearing of masks.

In addition, the authorities ordered that all public events must end before 10 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT).

