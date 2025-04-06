Zaha inspires Charlotte to comeback win

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Wilfried Zaha inspired Charlotte to a comeback 2-1 win over Nashville in Major League Soccer with the home side scoring twice in the last five minutes.

German Hany Mukhtar had put Nashville ahead in the 32nd minute, finishing off a lengthy passing move, turning in a Daniel Lovitz cross at the back post.

Former Crystal Palace winger Zaha, on loan from Turkish club Galatasaray, brought Charlotte level in the 85th minute, confidently driving home a penalty after he had been fouled in the box by Andy Najar.

In the final minute of normal time, Charlotte's Spanish midfielder Pep Biel sent Idan Gorno Toklomati free with a lofted ball over the top and the Israel striker rounded Joe Willis before slotting into the unguarded goal.

The win leaves Charlotte, coached by former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

USA midfielder Diego Luna struck twice as Real Salt Lake handed champions Los Angeles Galaxy a fifth defeat in seven games.

It has been a nightmare start to the season for the Galaxy who are now rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference just months after they beat the New York Red Bulls in MLS Cup to clinch the club's sixth MLS title.

Luna, who was being watched by the staff of USA coach Mauricio Pochettino, opened the scoring for RSL in the 21st minute and five minutes later he doubled his tally, with an opportunist finish.

The diminutive Californian has broken into the USA national team and featured in the recent CONCACAF Nations League third-place defeat to Canada.

Sporting Kansas City parted company with their long-standing coach Peter Vermes on Monday ending his 16-years in charge of the club he also played for after a winless start to the season.

The former US international was replaced on an interim basis by his former assistant Kerry Zavagnin and he enjoyed a victory in his first match in charge.

Serbian striker Dejan Joveljic scored twice in the derby win over St. Louis City

Croatian striker Petr Musa grabbed the equaliser for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw at Atlanta United while New York Red Bulls beat Chicago 2-1.

Western Conference leaders the Vancouver Whitecaps may be up for sale but on the field they continued their impressive start to the season with their fifth win in seven games beating the Colorado Rapids 2-0.

Vancouver took the lead in the 19th minute through striker Brian White and then doubled their advantage seven minutes before the break with a well-worked move finished off by Emmanuel Sabbi.

Mexican international Hirving Lozano opened his account for impressive newcomers San Diego as they beat Western powerhouses the Seattle Sounders 3-0.

Dane Jeppe Tverskov opened the scoring after just 1 minute 21 seconds before Panama international Anibal Godoy doubled the lead with a side-foot finish in the 41st minute.

Just before the break Lozano, the former PSV Eindhoven and Napoli winger, found the target to put the game beyond the Sounders and leave the expansion club second in the West, two points behind Vancouver.

Los Angeles FC's disappointing start to the season continued with a 1-0 loss at strugglers Houston with Jack McGlynn settling the contest with a fine solo run and strike from the edge of the box.

Inter Miami, who host a CONCACAF Champions Cup second-leg tie with LAFC on Wednesday, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, play on Sunday at home to Toronto.

