Zakat, Tax, And Customs Authority, Morocco's Tax Authority Sign Cooperation Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority Deputy Governor for Strategy and Trade Facilitation Eng. Abdullah Al-Fantoukh and Moroccan General Directorate of Taxes Director of Resources and Auditing Mohamed Sebai signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of tax administration

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority Deputy Governor for Strategy and Trade Facilitation Eng. Abdullah Al-Fantoukh and Moroccan General Directorate of Taxes Director of Resources and Auditing Mohamed Sebai signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of tax administration.

The MoU was signed during the Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference, which opened on Thursday in Riyadh. The agreement aims to exchange expertise in tax administration and utilize the capabilities of both parties to transfer knowledge and expertise in the field, thereby strengthening relations between the two countries.

