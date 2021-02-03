UrduPoint.com
Zakharova Believes West Can Invent Reasons To Impose Navalny-Related Sanctions On Russia

The West does not need any reason for imposing sanctions against Russia over the Alexey Navalny case, an excuse can always be invented, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday, commenting on the potential restrictions

On Tuesday, a court in Moscow sentenced Navalny to 3.5 years in prison, replacing a suspended sentence in a financial misdemeanor case over probation breaches.

"They do not give a damn about the essence of the case, for sure. They just need a reason. If there is a reason, they will pull it from the darkest corner, if there is no reason, they will invent it or create it. They used this method back in 2020, 2016, 2011. They have been pursuing this policy of attempted containment for many years. We see that they use different reasons. They do not even need to understand the reality and to delve into the essence," Zakharova said at the Solovyov Live show.

