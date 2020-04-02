UrduPoint.com
Zakharova Calls La Stampa's Articles About Russian Aid To Italy 'Obvious Defamation'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The publications of the Italian newspaper La Stampa about Russia's assistance to Italy in the fight against coronavirus are "obvious defamation," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We, of course, have seen specific articles, in particular, the Italian newspaper La Stampa, which has already distinguished itself with a number of articles. It is just an obvious defamation of the provision of humanitarian aid by Russia. Another fake news were published there to completely distort Russia's actions in connection with Italy's epidemiological crisis. Citing some dubious sources � if there were any at all � the newspaper publicly announced that Russia's cargo had been allegedly sequestered, so it provided completely wrong information. Of course, we have reacted and will react further at the level of our embassy," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Russia will stop this misinformation campaign, and will be doing it on regular basis, she added.

Last week, Jacopo Iacoboni, a journalist with La Stampa, stated in an article that the agreement between Russia and Italy on humanitarian aid could have been geopolitical in nature, with the Italian prime minister agreeing to accept the assistance in order to strengthen personal and political relations with Moscow, and the Russian president using the deal as an opportunity to play some role in the situation in Italy. Other Western media, including the UK's Guardian and the Telegraph, held similar opinions. Commenting on this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, had said that the Russophobic obsession in the West continued even in times of a pandemic.

