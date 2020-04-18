Zakharova Calls on BBC to Talk More About UK, Stop Biased Coverage of Russia

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) should devote more of its coverage to events that are happening in the United Kingdom and refrain from bias in its coverage of Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) should devote more of its coverage to events that are happening in the United Kingdom and refrain from bias in its coverage of Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"I read and watch the BBC. It is akin to absurdity. Everything in its entirety that is about Russia, concerning Russia or from Russia is a careful selection of words, expressions, and emotions that form a negative perception of reality. When they mean 'thorough,' I understand 'tendentious,' 'preconceived,' and 'biased.'" Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

According to the spokeswoman, the BBC's coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak in Russia does not match the situation that is happening on the ground.

She also called on the state-run broadcaster to pay greater attention to events happening in the UK.

"Yes, and I want more news about the UK on the BBC. Do not be shy, you have something to show," Zakharova wrote.

In March, the BBC World News broadcaster and its editor-in-chief in Russia Yekaterina Yakushenko were fined a total of 36,000 rubles ($487) by a court in Moscow for four violations of Russian broadcasting laws. The broadcaster had failed to submit content to the Russian state archive and for not displaying age markings on broadcasts.