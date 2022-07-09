Zakharova Calls Out Blinken for Making Up Tales About 'Isolation' of Russia at G20

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making up tales when speaking about the alleged isolation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia at the G20 meeting in Bali, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"This is the same Secretary of State Blinken who said that 'anyone who knows the President (Joe Biden) knows he speaks very clearly and very deliberately for himself'," Zakharova said on Telegram.

The spokeswoman noted that Blinken drove himself into self-isolation by "shirking a number of forum events" where most attendees did not even notice his absence.

"And now, to justify your own failure, you make up tall tales. We have been told how you personally ask everyone to 'isolate' Russia. And everyone you ask is laughing behind your back, knowing that the current administration is doomed to an ignominious end," Zakharova added.