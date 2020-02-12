Zakharova Calls Out Stoltenberg for Proving NATO as Destructive Power Without 'Brain'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in commenting on a statement by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg regarding the alliance's unity in scrapping the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, said that such remarks only highlighted the fact that NATO had reduced itself to a "mindlessly" destructive power.

At a press conference in Brussels earlier on Tuesday, Stoltenberg stated that the termination of the INF Treaty between Russia and the United States was indicative of the alliance's power and unity.

"By making this statement, Stoltenberg wanted to reassure everyone once again that NATO's brain is dead, leaving behind only a force that mindlessly destroys everything," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

In November, Macron told The Economist magazine that the United States was no longer leading NATO, and that the alliance had therefore completely lost coordination, a phenomenon he described as "brain death."