UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova Calls Out Stoltenberg For Proving NATO As Destructive Power Without 'Brain'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

Zakharova Calls Out Stoltenberg for Proving NATO as Destructive Power Without 'Brain'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in commenting on a statement by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg regarding the alliance's unity in scrapping the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, said that such remarks only highlighted the fact that NATO had reduced itself to a "mindlessly" destructive power.

At a press conference in Brussels earlier on Tuesday, Stoltenberg stated that the termination of the INF Treaty between Russia and the United States was indicative of the alliance's power and unity.

"By making this statement, Stoltenberg wanted to reassure everyone once again that NATO's brain is dead, leaving behind only a force that mindlessly destroys everything," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

In November, Macron told The Economist magazine that the United States was no longer leading NATO, and that the alliance had therefore completely lost coordination, a phenomenon he described as "brain death."

Related Topics

Dead NATO Russia Facebook Nuclear Brussels Alliance United States November Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

1 hour ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

1 hour ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

2 hours ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

1 hour ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

1 hour ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.