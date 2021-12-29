(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the refusal to issue a visa by Estonia to a RIA Novosti sports correspondent, that something was wrong with Tallinn's internal security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the refusal to issue a visa by Estonia to a RIA Novosti sports correspondent, that something was wrong with Tallinn's internal security.

Earlier, Estonia refused to issue a visa to RIA Novosti journalist Anatoly Samokhvalov to cover the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships.

The embassy of the Baltic republic in Moscow explained its decision as a threat to the internal security of the state.

"Something is wrong with the internal security of Estonia. As well as the reaction to this from the relevant international organizations and defenders of freedom of speech in the EU," Zakharova said on Telegram.

The tournament, in which leading Russian skaters will take part, will be held in Tallinn from January 10 to 16.