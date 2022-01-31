Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday commented on UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' statement about sanctioning Russian oligarchs if Moscow invades Ukraine, urging her "not to take a step back" and reminding her of a list of corrupt officials, whom Russia has long asked to extradite

On Sunday, Truss said that London did not rule out the possibility of seizing UK property of Russian oligarchs as a part of tightened sanctions against Russia in the event of escalation in Ukraine. Answering the question whether sanctions will effect British investors, Truss added that "democracy and freedoms are more important than short-term financial interests."

"It is important, Mrs Truss, not to take a step back! We have complete faith in you.

No short-term British financial interests can be more important than democracy and freedoms! You will be able to apply for medal 'For cooperation' in the event of implementing this thought. Try harder. By the way, you have a list of corrupt officials, whom Russia has asked to deliver," Zakharova said in her Telegram channel.

Russia has repeatedly denied Western accusations of preparing for an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has been stressing that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and it is not threatening anyone, at the same time pointing out NATO's increased activity near Russian borders.

Moscow has also been expressing concerns over the Western military support for Ukraine, including weapons deliveries and an increased number of Western military advisers in Donbas.