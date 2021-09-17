Zakharova Comments on Victory of Norwegian Party Promoting Cooperation With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Thursday about the victory of a party lobbying for cooperation with Russia in the Norwegian parliamentary elections, saying that it was the sovereign right of the people of the European country.

The social-democratic Labour Party, speaking for closer tights with Russia, gained 26.4% of votes, while the ruling Conservative Party was supported by 20.5%.

"Any electoral processes in sovereign countries are the matter of this country's people, so as soon as people of Norway decided so, it is their right. We have always spoken in favor of the development of versatile, constructive, and mutually beneficial relations with Norway.

We share a long good neighboring history, a successful experience of joint resolution of common issues, of both regional and border interactions, and, of course, productive and effective work in bilateral and international formats," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow had the intention of further building up relations with Oslo in the same vein "irrespective of the political line-up in Norway."

Founded in 1887, the Labor Party has been a significant political power in the Scandinavian country. Jonas Gahr Store, the party's leader, served as the Norwegian foreign minister from 2005-2012.