Zakharova Confirms Possibility Of Lavrov-Kerry Meeting Next Week In Moscow

Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed the possibility of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry next week in Moscow.

"We confirm.

Details will be at the briefing tomorrow," she said, commenting on such information in Telegram.

Last week, a source in Moscow told Sputnik that Kerry was planning to visit Moscow, the schedule of meetings is now being formed.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia expected to continue cooperation with the United States on combating climate change.

