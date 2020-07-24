UrduPoint.com
Zakharova Confirms Russian-French 2+2 Ministerial Meeting In Paris Being Prepared

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:49 AM

The meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and France in the 2+2 format in Paris is being worked out, Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova confirmed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and France in the 2+2 format in Paris is being worked out, Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova confirmed on Thursday.

Earlier, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with their French counterparts in the 2+2 format could take place in Paris in August.

"Indeed, such a meeting is being worked out. It is assumed that in the order of precedence it will be held in Paris, but the date has not yet been determined," Zakharova said at the briefing.

More Stories From World

